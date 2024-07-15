56,195 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NorthWestern Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 79,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

