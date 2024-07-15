59,768 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYX. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $6,482,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $39,433,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,152. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. Research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

