60,086 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

