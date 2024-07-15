6,807 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Materion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.