82,329 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 161,579 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Adient by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 217,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,267. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

