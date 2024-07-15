85,492 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIIG. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 140,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.80 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

