97,503 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $26.77 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.