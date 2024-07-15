A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

