A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 3.2 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.