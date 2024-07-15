AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,887 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 887,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

