Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANF opened at $173.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

