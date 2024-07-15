ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE ACCO opened at $4.68 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.