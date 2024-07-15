Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in June

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Trading Up 14.1 %

OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. AIN has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

About AIN

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

