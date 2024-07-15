Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKAAF opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.