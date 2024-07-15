Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.76. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 115,724 shares changing hands.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $856.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after acquiring an additional 134,919 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 2,508,133 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,461,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.