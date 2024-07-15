Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

