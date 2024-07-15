Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.20. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 6,292 shares.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0113 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,865,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,422,000 after buying an additional 9,859,069 shares during the last quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

