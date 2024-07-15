Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $260.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $263.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.16.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

