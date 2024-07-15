Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

ATEC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 519,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

