Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Alpine and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.65% 4.92%

Risk and Volatility

Alps Alpine has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Alpine 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alps Alpine and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Suzuki Motor pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alps Alpine and Suzuki Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Alpine $6.91 billion 0.29 $84.89 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.63 $1.85 billion $3.45 13.80

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Alps Alpine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

