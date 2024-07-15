Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the software’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $69,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

