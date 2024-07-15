Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Ames National Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. CWM LLC grew its position in Ames National by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ames National stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.11. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

