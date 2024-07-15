Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $224.34 and a 1-year high of $333.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.18 and its 200-day moving average is $294.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

