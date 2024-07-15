Analyzing Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 12.55 $91.58 million $0.88 128.19 Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 6.98 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 10.01% 12.67% 7.64% Ascent Solar Technologies -3,984.40% N/A -152.50%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.