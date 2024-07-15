AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock worth $125,924 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.