Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FINS opened at $12.56 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.