APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

