Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Apple stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.