Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $289,768,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.