Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.44. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 280,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $901.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

