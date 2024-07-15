Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424,242.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

