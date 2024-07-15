Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.38. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2,767,129 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,775,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.