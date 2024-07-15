Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.68, but opened at 3.54. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 3.43, with a volume of 878,916 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.02.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

See Also

