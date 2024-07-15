Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

