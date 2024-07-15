ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $6,913,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $21.14 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -399.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.