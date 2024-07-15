Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,826,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $472.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

