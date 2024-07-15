ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,085.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $931.39. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

