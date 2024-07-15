AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
ASTSW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 138,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.05.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
