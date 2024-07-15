Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 13,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,024. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164,206 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.