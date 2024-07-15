ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

ATCO Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $29.14 on Monday. ATCO has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

