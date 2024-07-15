Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. FACT Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $61,194,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $13,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

ATAT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 460,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,735. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

