Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Aurion Resources stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.