AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $78,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.45. 29,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,743. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

