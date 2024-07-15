Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 1,415,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

