Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.30. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 99,693 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $654.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

