AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 66.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

