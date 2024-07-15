Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $63.33.
About Azrieli Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.