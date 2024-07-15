BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAESF opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

