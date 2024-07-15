BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BAESF opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.26.
About BAE Systems
