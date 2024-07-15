Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 2,394,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

