Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

BALL opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

